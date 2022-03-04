Naples Creek rainbow trout sampling March 24

NYSDEC

Public Encouraged to Attend Annual Sampling of Rainbow Trout Run

NAPLES -- The annual sampling of the rainbow trout run is scheduled for Thursday, March 24, at 9 a.m., at one of the Finger Lakes’ most important tributaries, Naples Creek. The public is encouraged to attend.

The New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation conducts sampling to aid its ongoing assessment of Finger Lakes fisheries management practices and to provide up-to-date information for the opening day fishing forecast. During sampling, length, weight, sex, and spawning condition data will be collected for each fish captured. A scale is used to determine age and growth rate. Sampling results will be available at the DEC Region 8 fisheries office prior to the April 1 opening of the Finger Lakes tributary season.

Anglers who want to fish for trout before April 1 are reminded that although catch and release trout fishing is open for inland streams, Finger Lakes tributaries remain closed to fishing until April 1. The main bodies of the Finger Lakes are open to fishing year-round.

DEC also typically conducts sampling at Cold Brook in Pleasant Valley. However, current stream conditions are not expected to be optimal for sampling.

Directions to Naples Creek

Sampling will start at the Rte. 245 bridge, just north of the village of Naples. Route 245 joins Rte. 21 north of the village. The Rte. 245 bridge is approximately 1/4 mile from the junction with Rte. 21.