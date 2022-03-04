Penn Yan National Guard soldier Trinkle promoted

NY Army National Guard

LATHAM -- Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Keylee Trinkle, of Penn Yan, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of specialist Jan. 23.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

