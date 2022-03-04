YCHC exhibit showcases baseball & softball history

Yates County History Center

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Baseball & Softball in Yates County” celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Penn Yan Little League.

PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center recently unveiled its newest exhibit, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Baseball & Softball in Yates County,” to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Penn Yan Little League.

On display in this exhibit are uniforms, equipment, trophies, photos, and other items from teams and players on various levels throughout the county. There is also information on the Cuban Giants and other local teams as well as the history of baseball and softball in America and the world.

YCHC also opened a display to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, featuring items and artifacts related to this local DAR chapter as well as to the war in which the members’ ancestors served. A highlight of this exhibit is a Revolutionary War hat worn by Achilles Comstock, who served in the 5th Connecticut Regiment and then migrated to Yates County, living in Potter.

YCHC is open to the public again, and the museums and research center are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Please call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org for more information.