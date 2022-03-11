February Deed Transfers

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during February 2022, listed by township:

Barrington

Scott S. & Lillian P. Serafine to Scott and Lillian Serafine Trust, $1

MRM Living Trust to Thomas Gene Mitchell Jr., $0

Peter A. Forman to Richard & Margaret Morrison, $85,000

Evan Wardner as executor to Evan Wardner, Karen Griffin, Jon Wardner, & Dawn Heller, $0

Joshua J. & Cynthia K. Crain to Josua J. Crain, $0

Benton

Brent D. & Angela A. McMillen to Keuka Leasing, LLC, $72,500

Anthony C. Gracik to Rebecca L. Thomas, $0

Thomas & Carrie A. Fulkrod to Harvey B. Jr. & Rachel N. Hoover, $190,000

Penn Yan Rentals, LLC to Harvey B. Jr. & Rachel N. Hoover, $110,000

Ann F. Ritzler to Kervin N. Zimmerman, $360,000

Estate of Colleen E. Perry to Bonnie R. Perry, $0

Italy

Leo W. & Kren B. Trickey to Leo W. Trickey, et.al. Irrevocable Trust, $1

Joseph & Elizabeth Urban to Gerren & Faith Jefferson, $235,000

Durwood Bassett to Nathan Murphy, $1

Real Estate Growth Fund LLC to Terry B. & Mary H. Blowers, $253,000

Jerusalem

Holly M. Young to Minnie R. Groom, Daniel J. Groom, and Oliver M. Henderson, $158,500

Andrew Shepard to Tara K. Thompson, $245,000

Harry J. Swarthout to Duane Z. & Lena Mae Burkholder, $363,000

Holly B. Conway to Theodor I. Kaufman, $0

Violet Donaldson Rev Trust to Paul Donaldson, $1

Patricia H. Knapp Family Trust to Wayne M & Susan H. Hoover, $59,000

Robert J. & Caryl A. Cameron to Dean A. & Theresa M. Godshall, $658,000

Claudia A. Rosett to Claudia A. Rosett Wilson & Timothy G. Wilson, $0

Raymond Stoner to Sara Stoner & Charles J. Murphy, $499,000

Thomas Forrest Ryan Sr. to Thomas Forrest Ryan Jr. & Erica Ryan, $0

Brett M. McMichael to Robert A. Ayers, $300,000

MTS Development LLC to Keystone Custom Decks LLC, $0

East Bluff Drive, LLC to Hope R. & Ross Madonia, $240,000

Martha S. Cole to Martha S. Cole Real Estate Trust, $0

Robert B. Stiles to Stiles Associates, LLC, $0

Charles & Cindy Champlin to Rochester Capital Consulting, Corp, $27,400

Middlesex

Carl B. Helm to Tracy & Robin Atkin, $149,900

Timothy L. Hoover to Timothy L. & Mary Jane Hoover, $0

Frederick C. & Donna E. Waterman to Robert P. Waterman, Jamie L. Waterman, & Kelly A. Arilotta, $0

George F. Miller to Lodewyk P. Kuenen, $157,000

Patrick E. & Danielle C. Lindner to Patrick E. Lindner, $63,000

Daniel M. & Judith A. Fultz to The Daniel Mark Fultz Revocable Trust & The Judith A. Fultz Revocable Trust, $1

Whiskey Point LLC to Jeffrey D. & Carolyn B. Gerstner, $1

Milo

Paul C. & Louise F. Calhoun to Ervin S. & Lena H. Sensenig, $59,900

Anna M. Payne to Lucas Zane & Brielle Nicole Golden, $182,000

Stephen R. Henderson as Executor to Stephen R. Henderson, $0

Stephen R. Henderson as Executor to Stephen R. Henderson, $0

Stephen R. Henderson as Executor to Stephen R. Henderson, $0

David T. Hansen to Hansen Family Revocable Trust, $0

Big Ravine Land Trust LLC to Pennsylvania Yankee LLC, $0

Marshall J. Elwell & Rebecca L. Struble to Rebecca L. Struble, $0

Joyce Manley to William A. & Penny M. Hamilton, $89,000

Estate of Ruth K. Groff to Groff Family Enterprises LLC, $0

Robert A. Groff Sr Family Trust to Groff Family Enterprises, LLC, $0

Jerome Steinmetz to John M. O’Neill Jr., Brian O’Neill, Gerald Gacioch, Annette Gacicoch, & Glenn Rolls, $0

All-In Properties FL, LLC to Penn Yan Rental, LLC, $200,000

Alfred G. & Karen T. Petersen, $30,000

Tina M. Lass to Calvin & LuAnn Moore, $36,232

Lewis N. & Lucy H. Martin to Javen Hoover, $171,255

The Birkett Mills to Finger Lakes Transport LLC, $26,000

Michael T. & Karen J. DeFazio to Wine Trail Vacation, LLC, $219,000

Roger Bailey & Lisa Knapp to Shawn K. & Mary E. Blauvelt, $242,500

Potter

Waneta W. Hainsworth-Yaw to Wilma Adkins, $0

Wilma Adkins to Waneta W. Hainsworth-Yaw, $0

Darryl F. LeMay to All-In Properties FL, LLC, $210,000

Starkey

Carole B. Pierce to Edward & Lucy Hoover, $242,5000

Carol J. Myfelt to Merrill & Robert R. Johnson, $30,000

Robert & Adele Hicks to Robert Hicks Jr. & Robyn Palmer, $0

Ronald C. & Bonnie L. Percy to Lynette Paradiso, $0

Douglas L. & Shirley A. Hammond to Allison R. Teed, $180,000

Patricia O’Connor to Alvaro & Vivian Perez, $170,000

Bonnie L. Tanner to Shannon Aldrich, $97,000

Lee E. & Linda J. Hardy to Hardy Family Trust, $0

Torrey

Edna M. Reiner Living Trust to Ross & Lori Tuccio, $10,000

Thomas John Legutko & Geraldine Ann Legutko to TJL Living Trust & GAL Living Trust, $0

Crimson Sky Lodging to Thomas Prykanowski, $0

Stephen J. & Kelly Smith to Smith Capstone Properties, LLC, $0

Mathew R. & Christine E. Prindle to MWJT Properties LLC, $0

Richard H. & Cheryl Petersen to Richard Petersen & Cheryl Petersen Irrevocable Trust, $0