FLCC to host Cannabis Business Incubator Symposium March 26

FLCC

FINGER LAKES — Finger Lakes Community College will host a Cannabis Business Incubator Symposium on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main campus.

Registration is required, and participants must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The event will address the many facets of the cannabis industry, starting with a welcome by state Sen. Pamela Helming and a panel discussion on social equity in the cannabis industry.

Two concurrent sessions follow at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Topics include the types of cannabis licenses, basics for getting into the business, regulatory testing and compliance, business-to-business opportunities, and educational programming.

From noon to 12:30 p.m., participants may visit vendor exhibits and network with fellow attendees.

The registration fee is $10 for the general public and free to students with a college ID. The registration link is posted on the FLCC website calendar at events.flcc.edu.

FLCC offers a cannabis biology and cultivation track within its horticulture associate degree. With the growing market for the consumer, medicinal, and industrial uses for cannabis, the track provides historical, legal, practical, and health-related perspective on this culturally and chemically complex plant. Information on the program is available on the website at flcc.edu/cannabis.