FLH names Simmons as Director of Medical/Surgical & Patient Care Services

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES -- Shalom C. Simmons, AGACNP-BC, APRN, MSN, RN, BBA has been named the new Director of Medical/Surgical & Patient Care Services for Finger Lakes Health

Simmons has over 20 years of healthcare experience. Most recently she served as Administrative Nurse Manager, for General Surgery and the Surgical Step-Down Unit at Montefiore Health System Moses Campus, in Brooklyn, New York where she was responsible for the professional practice of nursing and the delivery of patient care on a 22-bed unit and a 15-bed step down unit with 86 personnel, and fiscal responsibility for an annual budget of $9.1 million.

Simmons earned her Master of Science in Nursing Administration degree from New York University, Rory Meyers College of Nursing in New York City and recently earned her post-masters certificate as an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner from the same institution. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from SUNY Stony Brook. In addition she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from CUNY Barnard M. Baruch College in New York City.

Her certifications include:

American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Board Certification as an Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

New York University Leadership Institute for Black Nurses 100th Fellow

She belongs to the:

American Association of Nurse Practitioners

American Organization of Nurse Executives.

Ms. Simmons lives in Canandaigua. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.