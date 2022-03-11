FLTA offers cybersecurity event

Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance

Educational Arm of Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance to Host Small Business Cybersecurity Event

The details

WHAT: “Cybersecurity and What You Need to Know as a Small Business Owner”

WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

TICKETS: can be purchased exclusively on Eventbrite. $10 for FLTA partners, $20 for non-partners – with discounted second attendees. Tickets at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/cybersecurity-and-what-you-need-to-know-as-a-small-business-owner-tickets-275682593057

PENN YAN — As the world of commerce goes global, small businesses are especially vulnerable to predatory activity that could result directly in lost revenue and the corruption of customer transaction data.

An online session offered by Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth (FLOTG), aims to provide small business owners a way to catch up on the ever-growing threat posed by cyber-crime. “Cybersecurity and What You Need to Know as a Small Business Owner” will go live on Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets can be purchased exclusively on Eventbrite. The cost for FLTA partners is $10 and $20 for non-partners – with discounted second attendees. Employees of all businesses serving the Finger Lakes region are encouraged to attend. Proceeds from the event benefit future FLOTG programming.

In this informative session, expert Nick Francesco will share his wealth of knowledge in easy-to-understand terms for people of all experience levels. You will learn the risks associated with businesses accepting credit cards, managing employee email access to sensitive files, how to respond when your data has become subject to a cyber-attack, what incidents you are legally obligated to report, and how to mitigate other avoidable risks by going beyond just changing your password regularly.

Nick Francesco is the Chief Technology Officer for Mastermind Lounge and the revered host of Sound Bytes, the longest-running web-based show. In addition to authoring several books on Chromebooks and Google Docs, he also pens the thoughtful weekly technology-based newsletter, Ask Nick!

Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth provides valuable educational opportunities to small businesses in the Finger Lakes Region. Now more than ever, this service will greatly benefit the recovery and expansion of the tourism industry in our beautiful region. We encourage everyone to do what they can to support small businesses which are a vital part of our local economy.

Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth was formed in 2018 as the educational, not-for-profit 501(c)3 arm of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance.

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as one of the oldest destination marketing organizations in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses and county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000 square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.