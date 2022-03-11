Keuka Spring donates $1,000 to local charities

Staff Reports

Keuka Spring Vineyards donates $500 each to The Living Well and the Humane Society of Yates County

PENN YAN — Keuka Spring Vineyards recently donated $500 to both the Living Well and the Humane Society of Yates County.

“There are so many organizations doing great work in our community,” said Jeanne Wiltberger of Keuka Spring Vineyards. “We’re honored to be able to contribute.” Keuka Spring Vineyards matched part of its November tasting fees for the donations.

The Living Well is a safe place to which Yates County residents can turn in times of need. Founded in Penn Yan in 2014, The Well's mission is to connect people to solutions so they may thrive. Its programs provide emergency access to food, personal hygiene and cleaning products; funds to prevent utility shut-offs and prescription discontinuation; and support for residents navigating grief and cancer diagnoses. Its outreach efforts focus on building a caring community by helping Yates County residents in crisis get the services for which they qualify.

The Humane Society of Yates County is a no-kill shelter which has been increasing the quality of life for companion animals in our community for over 110 years, since 1908. In 2020, the society took in and adopted over 200 animals. A $500 donation provides one month of food for all shelter animals.

Keuka Spring Vineyards has been producing premium wines since 1985. Awards include Winery of the Year, three Governor’s Cups for best New York State wine, two Best White Wine in America awards, and numerous 90+ point ratings in national wine magazines. Owners Len and Judy Wiltberger invite you to visit their tasting room overlooking the east side of Keuka Lake at 243 Route 54, East Lake Road, Penn Yan. For more information on tastings, the Vista wine club, upcoming events, or to order their wines, please visit KeukaSpringWinery.com, or contact the winery at 315-536-3147.