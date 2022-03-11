Lakemont Arts & Crafts Festival set for March 19

Staff Reports

LAKEMONT — The Lakemont Congregational Church will host its annual Arts & Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at the church, 5139 Lakemont-Himrod Road in Lakemont.

Multiple vendors will be there; basket raffles; $1 hotdogs, soups, and beverages; and a queen-size quilt raffle for $5 per ticket. No parking or entrance fee.

Call 607-243-8881 for more information.

For everyone's health, the church will be complying with any Covid-19 mandate in force at the time of the festival. Thank you!