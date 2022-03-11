'More Than Two Words About Calvin Coolidge' slated for March 26

Staff Reports

FINGER LAKES — A program, “More Than Two Words About Calvin Coolidge,” will be presented by the Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St, Geneva. The meeting is free and open to the public. Masks will be required in consideration of any vulnerable attendees. The meeting is presented in cooperation with Historic Geneva. The speaker will be John Creamer, of Penn Yan, who has a special interest in lesser-known aspects of American history.

Calvin Coolidge was the 30th President, serving from 1923 to 1929. As Vice President, he succeeded to the presidency upon the sudden death of President Warren Harding. He was then elected to one term and chose not to run again.

“Some people think they know about Calvin Coolidge – that he never spoke, except to say 'You lose' and 'I do not choose,' that he was rather parsimonious, and that he presided over the Roaring Twenties," notes Creamer. "All that is true, sort of. But there’s more. Coolidge’s life was filled with triumph, tragedy, and more talk than most of us know. But I’ve already said more than he would have preferred. You’ll have to come to the program to hear the rest.”

Creamer is a retired public reference librarian and occasionally successful watch repairer. Many years ago, a teacher tried to steer him away from some arcane bit of history with the admonition that "Nothing happened then; no one cares about that." Ever since then, he has happily investigated people, events, and things that no one else cares about.

“It hasn’t made me rich,” Creamer says, “but it has kept me interested. Note to teachers: be careful what you say to students; sometimes they’re paying attention.“

The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes is in its 47th year of programming. Meetings are free and open to the public, but membership is welcome and encouraged at $10 per year. Programs include meetings at the Geneva History Museum, field trips and social events. See the Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes' Facebook page for more news.