Thompson Hospital to host Job Fair March 29

UR Medicine Thompson Health

CANANDAIGUA – UR Medicine Thompson Health will host a job fair at F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St. in Canandaigua, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

With on-site interviews, the job fair will be held in the hospital’s Constellation Center for Health and Healing, so those attending should enter the campus from West Street and park in the lot behind the hospital.

Thompson’s open positions include nursing, clinical support, nutrition services, social work, environmental services, clerical/customer service, patient registration and recreation therapy.

The minimum starting wage at Thompson is $15 per hour. Tuition assistance – for staff members pursuing further education – is up to $6,000 per year for those employed full-time and up to $3,000 per year for those working part-time. There are additional initiatives to help associates advance in their careers, including an on-site RN-to-BSN program in partnership with Roberts Wesleyan College and a CNA-to-LPN program that covers tuition.

Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers for more information about open positions and about benefits, as well as a link to a job application.