'Tools, Trades, and Trivia!' event for new scholarship fund

YATES COUNTY — An innovative and entertaining event entitled “Tools, Trades, and Trivia” will be held Saturday, April 16 at Climbing Bines Craft Ale and Hop Farm on Seneca Lake. This fun-filled evening will serve as the kick-off event to raise funds for a brand-new scholarship program for young adults who are pursuing careers in the skilled trades arena.

The evening promises to be filled with food, fellowship, and fun. The admission price of $25 per person will include a chicken barbecue dinner catered by Andrew Jensen and approximately two hours of engaging trivia action provided by FLX Trivia. Teams of eight members will be competing against each other by demonstrating their knowledge on the topics of Agriculture, Careers, The FFA Organization, and the History of the Farm Bureau in New York State.

The funds raised from this event will be designated for the “Tools of the Trade” fund, and will be managed by the Yates County Farm Bureau. Funds will serve to help establish a very unique financial assistance scholarship program for young adults who reside in Yates County, and are between the ages of 17 to 35 years old.

"The need to help young adults to enter the skilled trades has never been greater,” says John Kriese, retired Penn Yan Academy agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor. "Labor statistics indicate that there are shortages of skilled and motivated workers in almost every segment of the skilled trades in New York, as well as the nation."

The unique and innovative scholarship is designed to empower life-long learning as well as providing financial assistance for trade-specific tools, trainings, and certifications.

“There are many opportunities and scholarships for learners who are pursuing formalized college programs, but there isn’t a lot of financial help and encouragement for people who are passionate about pursuing careers in the skilled trades," stresses Kriese.

The Yates County Farm Bureau believes that the matching funds grants will help provide community members with opportunities for not only career success, but also for personal growth and leadership development.

Reservations and tickets for “Tools, Trades, and Trivia’ are due by April 1, and can be obtained by either emailing Triana Burgos-Farnan at tri.burgosfarnan@gmail.com (for mail orders) or by picking up directly at one of three locations: Longs' Cards & Books on Main Street, Cornell Cooperative Extension, or at the Farm Family Insurance Office, 354 Clinton St., Penn Yan. Please pay be check, and make payable to Yates County Farm Bureau. Thank you, and we hope to see you there!