Medical issue may have caused fatal crash in Gorham

Staff Reports

GORHAM -- A Penn Yan man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday on County Road 18.

The driver, Roosevelt Collins, 82, is believed to have had a medical issue, according to Ontario County Sheriff's Deputies. He was found dead at the scene, deputies said.

The crash was reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday. County Road 18 was shut down for about an hour during the investigation of the crash.

Gorham and Crystal Beach firefighters, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded to the scene.