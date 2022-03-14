Yates County's Annual Daffodil Sale

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the Yates Community Center in the Daffodil Flower Sale this year.

Living by their mission statement, the Yates Community Center provides health, wellness, educational, and recreational opportunities to all of Yates County residents and nearby communities. The shared proceeds of the fundraiser will help them as they continue their capital campaign for the proposed expansion.

The Chamber will take orders for:

4” potted plants for $10

6” potted plants for $15

The order deadline is March 30 and flowers will be available for pick up on April 7-8, 2022 at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce.

