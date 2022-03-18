Celebrate Service … Celebrate Yates returns May 1

Gretchen Parsells, Keuka College

Keuka College’s annual county-wide day of service returns Sunday, May 1, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s annual county-wide day of service, Celebrate Service … Celebrate Yates (CSCY), returns on Sunday, May 1, after a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23rd annual event is a collaboration between the Yates County Chamber of Commerce and the College and supports non-profit agencies across Yates County. It is meant to foster stronger relationships between the College and its neighbors.

Registration for CSCY runs through April 4. Volunteers who pre-register will receive a 2022 CSCY T-shirt at check-in. Groups, teams, and clubs are welcomed but all members must sign up individually and note their group affiliation.

Volunteers may walk in on the day of the event, but are not guaranteed a T-shirt and will be assigned individual work placements.

Non-profits within Yates County such as youth camps, churches, cemeteries, libraries, and fire departments are encouraged to register online to host volunteers on the Day of Service. The deadline to become a 2022 CSCY work site is April 4.

A pre-check-in courtesy brunch will be held on the day of the event in the Geiser Dining Commons in Keuka College’s Dahlstrom Student Center from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A brief kickoff ceremony to celebrate the spirit of the day and recognize supporting sponsors will begin at 1 p.m. outside Dahlstrom before volunteers depart for work sites. Work should conclude by 4:30 p.m.

This year’s event will include a winter clothing collection drive. New or gently used winter wear (including coats, hats, mittens, etc.) can be donated on May 1 at the CSCY registration desk inside the Dahlstrom Student Center on Keuka College’s campus. All items collected will be distributed to local families in need.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.keuka.edu/cscy.