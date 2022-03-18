COLLEGE NEWS

The Chronicle Express

Adam Quarterman studying in Sweden

CANTON — Adam Quarterman, of Middlesex, is participating in the Sweden off-campus study abroad program through St. Lawrence University during the Spring 2022 semester. He is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in economics, and is a graduate of Naples High School.

St. Lawrence has been empowering students to study off-campus for nearly 60 years through more than 30 off-campus study opportunities in over 20 countries, and programs offered during each semester and throughout the summer.

Brittany Trank named to SUNY Delhi Dean's List

DELHI — SUNY Delhi is proud to recognize Brittany Trank of Hall for their academic achievement and being named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Trank is pursuing a degree in Recreation and Sports Facility Management at the college.

The dean's list is a recognition of students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.