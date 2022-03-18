Fat Daddy's raided in Penn Yan and Watkins Glen

PENN YAN — State Troopers assisted by Penn Yan Police executed a search warrant at Fat Daddy's Smoke & Gift Shop on Lake Street. State police also executed a search warrant at the Fat Daddy’s store in Watkins Glen. Both stores are currently closed.

Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said in a brief press release that troopers and police seized several items, including cash and marijuana. Dunham said he could not elaborate further since it is a State Police investigation that is still underway. "We're keeping an eye on it to see if it reopens," says Dunham. State Police information officers at Troop E in Canandaigua did not reply to information requests via email or phone.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella also would not comment on this specific case, but did say that such “sticker shop” owners were using the "gift loophole" to sell a legal item such as car stickers or t-shirts and then "giving away" a quantity of marijuana with that purchase.

"A outright gift is one thing, but a sale is a sale," Casella says, adding that the state Office of Cannabis Management has declared marijuana gifting is illegal and any person or business found to be doing so may be disqualified from receiving a legal dispensary license when they are available.

"There are a lot of these shops in the region," says Casella, "more than you'd think." When asked what kind of charges could be used to stop the sticker shops, he said, "There is still a legal threshold for the amounts than be possessed, and the state has imposed licensing requirements, which these shops do not have."