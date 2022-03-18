FLCC hosts March 25 panel discussion on COVID, opioid crises

FLCC

FINGER LAKES – Finger Lakes Community College will host a panel discussion on the impact of the pandemic on the opioid and mental health crises on Friday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Four panelists will address “Unspoken COVID Consequences: Addressing the Opioid and Mental Health Crises.”

The event is open to the public online or in-person in Stage 14 of the main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell. Entry is free; guests should register for in-person or virtual attendance at events.flcc.edu. Those who attend online will receive a link closer to the date of the event.

Panelists are:

Dr. John P. Rosa is the owner of Accessible Beltway Clinics, which combine medicine, chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture and behavioral medicine. He is an international expert on the opioid crisis and serves as White House Surrogate and consultant to task forces for Homeland Security, Department of Justice, FBI and other agencies.

Tracey Dello Stritto is the executive director for the Partnership of Ontario County, a nonprofit that provides community resources such as the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. She previously served as executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance and program director at the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester.

Dr. Gerald Stevens is a chiropractor and associate professor at Northeast College of Health Sciences, where he has taught for the last 17 years. He volunteers as a member of the Erie County Opioid Task Force and is actively involved in promoting legislation in New York State to assist in battling the opioid epidemic.

Margaret Morse is the director of community services (mental health director) for Seneca County. She has nearly 30 years of experience in the human services field, beginning her career as an advocate, educator, and counselor for survivors of sexual assault. In her current role, she provides oversight of all services to persons with mental health disorders, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities.

The panel discussion is sponsored by FLCC Student Health Services.