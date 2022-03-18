FLCC recognized as Military Friendly School

FLCC

HOPEWELL — For the eighth consecutive year, Finger Lakes Community College has received the Military Friendly School designation from VIQTORY, a veteran-owned media company that recognizes employers and colleges showing strong recruitment and retention rates among military veterans.

This is the college's first year achieving gold status. Of the 1,800 schools that applied for the Military Friendly designation for 2022-23, 282 earned gold awards for their leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs.

"The process established for the Military Friendly designation is rigorous and guided by an advisory council of higher education professionals who oversee veteran services. I am very proud of the gradual improvements our dedicated faculty and staff have made to our comprehensive veteran services to reach gold status this year," said FLCC President Robert Nye.

FLCC scores highest in standards for culture and commitment to veterans and standards for graduation and career outcomes. The college assists students in obtaining the maximum number of credits for their military service, based on training, coursework and occupational specialty. It also helps veterans secure benefits for themselves and their families and provides opportunities to connect with other student veterans and local veterans' services.

VIQTORY uses public data sources and information from a survey completed by the school and personal data from surveys of veterans to establish its scores. It measures a school's ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and specifically for student veterans.

FLCC is one of nine New York community colleges that received the designation and one of four to achieve gold award status. More information about FLCC's veteran services is available at flcc.edu/veterans.