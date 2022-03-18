Libraries launch online job & career assistance

Southern Tier Library System

YATES COUNTY — The Southern Tier Library System (STLS) has launched two new online resources for people who are seeking employment, for those returning to work after time away, and for students preparing for college. Brainfuse JobNow and Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test Prep. are helpful services and databases provided free to the public by funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission which ensures access to these valuable resources for three years. Access is available to anyone with a library card from one of the 48 STLS member libraries. To access, please visit your local STLS library website or go to: https://www.stls.org/databases/

JobNow

JobNow provides live online assistance for job seekers including live interview coaching, a resume lab, career resources, and other tools for job-seekers. Users can brush up on interview techniques or get live online interview practice from trained job coaches and can also submit their resumes any time through the JobNow Resume Lab. A job coach will send it back within 24 hours with detailed feedback and suggestions for improvement. Additionally, users are able to download resume templates, or browse resources for producing better resumes.

Peterson’s Test Prep

Peterson’s Test Prep helps users prepare for the GED, SAT, ACT, PSAT, GRE, LSAT, MCAT, TOEFL, U.S. citizenship, the military, and more. Peterson’s Test Prep also includes in-depth information on college programs and tuition assistance, as well as resume and interviewing advice. This resource provides financial aid tools to help students and parents plan, budget, and identify college-funding resources. Within Peterson’s Test Prep, users can also access practice vocational tests and courses, such as civil service exams, radiography technician exam, paramedic prep exam, certified dental assistant exam, and more.

“Southern Tier Library System, in partnership with our 48-member libraries across Allegany, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates counties, is continually developing ways to enrich the lives of our region’s community members," says Brian Hildreth, STLS Executive Director. "Libraries have always supported residents through workforce development and continuing education opportunities. Particularly in areas of public computing, internet access and one-to-one training.

"The addition of these two resources, through the support of the Appalachian Regional Commission and Southern Tier Central Regional Planning & Development Board, will empower community members with the ability to best prepare for finding employment, obtain new skills and apply to trade schools or higher education. We truly believe these resources can be life-changing for many residents.”

To access JobNow and Peterson’s Test Prep, all you need is a library card from an STLS member library. Users can also apply for a digital library card to get instant access from home. Apply for a digital library card here: https://www.stls.org/digital-library-card/