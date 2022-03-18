O'Malley pleads guilty to felony before armed burglary trial

PENN YAN — Rather than proceeding with his scheduled jury trial in Yates County Court March 14, Rucianno X. O’Malley, 23, of Canandaigua, accepted a plea bargain to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree burglary as a class C violent felony. In exchange for his guilty plea, Judge Jason L Cook issued a sentence promise of no more that six and no less than 3.5 years in prison, followed by five years of parole. Sentencing is set for May 31. O'Malley's release on $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 secured bond or $90,000 partially secured bond previously posted was continued until then.

O’Malley, then 21, was arrested Oct. 13, 2020 by Penn Yan Police after an investigation into an armed robbery and burglary that was reported at a residence on Elm Street where the residents were held at gunpoint while there were children under 17 in the residence. The two suspects stole an amount of marijuana from the residence and fled the scene.

O’Malley was apprehended by State Police and Ontario County sheriff's deputies in Canandaigua, and was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery (class B felonies), fourth-degree conspiracy (a class E felony), endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal facilitation (class A misdemeanors). O’Malley was brought to Yates County for arraignment and remanded to the county jail in lieu of bail

Another male was present during the robbery who has not yet been located at this time. Penn Yan Police are continuing the investigation in cooperation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The second suspect, Trevaughn L. Morgan, then 29, of Rochester, was arrested by Penn Yan Police in Rochester after an investigation showed Morgan and O’Malley drove from Rochester to a residence on Elm Street to rob the occupants of money and marijuana. While inside the residence, Morgan allegedly displayed a firearm and threatened to use it against the residents.

Penn Yan Police were assisted by agents of the United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office. Morgan was charged with first-degree burglary (class B felony), first-degree robbery (class B felony), fourth-degree conspiracy (class E felony), and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and remanded to the Yates County Jail without bail.

Morgan accepted a plea bargain Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 pleading to one count of first-degree robbery in full satisfaction of the indictment. Morgan was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years parole April 13, 2021.

O’Malley previously rejected a plea offer, and pre-trail motions have begun with further hearings scheduled for April.