Donations sought for Second Milo Cemetery

Second Milo Cemetery Association

SECOND MILO — The first meeting house of the Second Milo Baptist Church was located where the Second Milo Cemetery is now located. The building was erected sometime prior to 1835. The current church was built in 1851. In 1852 it was decided to sell the old meeting house at an auction. The buyer then removed the building. Once the building was removed, the land was marked into lots for a burial ground. The property then became The Second Milo Cemetery.

The Second Milo Cemetery Association, as with all non-incorporated cemeteries in New York, is required by law to save a set portion of fees collected from all grave sales and burials in a perpetual fund account. The only part of that account allowed to be used for any reason is the interest income. When this law was enacted, one would assume interest rates were considerably higher and would help cemeteries make a sustainable financial future. However, in recent years this has not been the case with low interest rates. Other than fees collected throughout any given year, interest is the only source of income for the cemetery making it more and more difficult to save for capital expenditures.

The Second Milo Cemetery Association remains in good financial condition to this day and has been able to meet yearly operating expenses from fees and interest income. To help preserve the financial condition for the future, the Second Milo Cemetery Association is asking families with loved ones buried there and the surrounding community for donations to help build a new 10’x12’ pole type storage building to replace our 30+ year old shed. We are hoping to reach at least $7,500 to help defray all costs for the project.

Donations may be made payable to the "Second Milo Cemetery Association," and mailed to C/o Dale Hallings, 2836 Route 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.