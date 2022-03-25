The Liberty Restaurant announced as Wing Walk Winners!

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

PENN YAN — Hundreds of people participated in the 2nd Annual Penn Yan Wing Walk in Downtown Penn Yan on Saturday, March 5. Participating restaurants this year included Silverbird Woodfired, The Liberty Restaurant, Parker’s Grille & Taphouse, Keuka Restaurant, Tavern Restaurant, and Mustang Pub. Folks were able to sample wings from each restaurant and vote for their favorite as they enjoyed the Downtown area. Dudley Poultry worked with all the restaurants to supply the wings for the event.

The Downtown Business Council announced The Liberty Restaurant as the winner of the 2022 Penn Yan Wing Walk. A private event was held later to officially crown the winner. Be sure to visit The Liberty Restaurant and ask for the best wings in Penn Yan!

The Penn Yan Wing Walk was brought to you by the Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan and sponsored by the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, WFLR, and Dudley Poultry.