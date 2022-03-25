SMV & Farm Safety Workshop April 5 at Branchport

If you go:

WHAT: SMV & Farm Safety Workshop

WHEN: April 5 from 7 - 9 p.m.

WHERE: Branchport Firehouse, 3686 Route 54A, Branchport.

WHO: Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, Soil & Water Conservation District Sr. Technician Tom Eskildsen

BRANCHPORT — In the second of a countywide series of meetings, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike and Soil & Water Conservation District Sr. Technician Tom Eskildsen will present a joint workshop on safety precautions for slow-moving vehicles on the roadways, and dangerous manure gas at dairy farms.

Spike’s program is intended for all users of the public highway system, and will focus on SMV safety centering on public highway use of farm equipment and horse-drawn buggies. It will also include bicycle safety, motorist awareness, prevention and the traffic incident management role by 911 dispatchers, police. and First Responders.

Eskildsen will provide additional information to the agriculture community on the dangers and management of manure gas on dairy farms.

The first workshop held in Benton Feb. 15 drew approximately 150 attendees. This workshop is sponsored by the Jerusalem Town Board. The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments included.