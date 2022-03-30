Keuka Arts Festival calls for artists and vendors

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The Keuka Arts Festival, now in its 14th year, is looking to expand the number of artists and vendors for the show, held the second weekend in June. Traditionally, over 80 artists and fine crafters are accepted for the festival, but there is room for more along the Keuka Outlet from the Penn Yan Boat Launch to the Main Street bridge.

“We are looking for artists who have not participated in our festival before, or who have participated in the past but not recently,” noted Cindy Kowalski, co-chair of the festival along with Karen Morris. “Newer artists find that the Keuka Arts Festival has a lot of variety and is an easy place to get started."

Artists must fill out an application form and submit several pictures of their work, as well as typical costs and composition. The festival is a juried show, which means that arts and crafts are scrutinized for their quality and originality. No buy/sell products are allowed and the artists themselves must be present for the festival, rather than a representative.

“We are also looking for new food and drink vendors,” added Morris. “We welcome food trucks as well as tent vendors for all types of food. We have approximately 8,000 to 10,000 visitors to the festival as well as the artists who are all looking for tasty treats while they shop.” The Keuka Arts Festival also welcomes farmers market vendors, especially those whose products are made from New York grown/raised ingredients.

If you are interested in participating in the Keuka Arts Festival as either an artist or a vendor, applications can be found on the festival’s website: www.keukaartsfestival.com. Applications should be received by April 17 to be included in both the festival brochure and the festival website. After April 17, accepted artists and vendors will be included on the website only. The show runs from Saturday June 11 to Sunday, June 12, with set up on Friday, June 10.

The Keuka Arts Festival is presented by the Arts Center of Yates County. Call 315-536-8226 for more information, or email artscenteryates@gmail.com.