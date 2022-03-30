Sen. Gillibrand introduces Rural Prosperity Act

Staff Reports

Bipartisan, bicameral bill would cut red tape by creating a one-stop shop connecting N.Y.’s rural communities to federal resources and programs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand recently introduced a bipartisan, bicameral bill entitled the "Rural Prosperity Act." She introduced this bill alongside Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). U.S. Representatives Angie Craig (D-MN-02), Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04), Cindy Axne (D-IA-03), Adrian Smith (R-NE-03), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01), and Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) introduced companion legislation in the House.

According to Gillibrand, there are more than 400 federal programs dedicated to helping rural communities, spread across 13 departments, and over 50 offices and sub-agencies. All too often, this creates duplicative and ineffective bureaucracy in which programs are siloed and inflexible, making it challenging for small communities in rural areas to identify programs that meet their needs. The senators and representatives say this bill will streamline these programs and cut bureaucratic red tape by establishing the Office of Rural Prosperity, a permanent office in the White House tasked with coordinating federal efforts to support and connect New York’s rural communities to federal programs and resources in order to improve outcomes for rural families and economies.

“We have the unique opportunity with the Rural Prosperity Act to improve how the federal government invests in rural America and fix a system that is too narrow and inflexible to meet the specific needs of rural communities,” says Senator Gillibrand. “This bipartisan bill would create an Office of Rural Prosperity to ensure these communities have the support needed to overcome complex challenges when seeking federal support. This model has already proven to be successful and will help New York’s rural communities thrive.”

The congressional coalition claim the bipartisan Rural Prosperity Act would ensure better coordination across federal agencies by: