Sophia Henry is Dundee Rotary Student of the Month

Dundee Rotary

Dundee Rotary is very proud to announce the March Elementary Student of the Month, Sophia Henry.

Dundee Central School's Elementary Principal, Tiffany Cohrs, stated that Sophia was selected because she works very hard every day to show the character traits of respect, responsibility, engagement, and empathy. She is a true leader among her peers.

During the DCS "Souper Bowl" can drive, Sophia also took it upon herself to collect over 700 food items to be donated to the food pantry.

Sophia is the daughter of Stephanie Segura and Travis Henry.