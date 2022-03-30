Yates County Jail visitation to resume April 2

Yates County Public Health has also approved the visitation plan

PENN YAN — Visits to inmates at the Yates County Jail will resume Saturday, April 2 with new rules and limitations. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Sheriff Ron Spike stopped all jail visits Jan. 10, 2022. "Preventing the virus from entering the county jail was paramount," said Spike.

Visitation limits

non-contact visits only

visitors must complete a COVID screening prior to entering the jail

temperature check

maintain social distance

inmate, visitor, and officers to wear masks at all times

limited to 30 minutes to allow time for sanitation between visits

other miscellaneous safety protocols will apply

“The jail visitation area within the jail has been modified with Plexiglas screening for added separation," says Chief Correction Officer Jared Bailey. "A variance from the NYS Commission of Correction, the county jail oversight state entity, is still in effect for these special visitation rules, and Yates County Public Health has also approved the visitation plan.”

The inmate PC tablet program that was implemented for remote video visitation with an inmate during the shutdown is also still available.

Spike says that jail administrative staff will monitor this return to special visitation, and after a time will consider if all restrictions can then be lifted.

Anyone interested in visiting an inmate, needs more information, or wishes to make an appointment should call 315-536-5175.