Clinton Crest Manor resident charged in 89-year-old fellow resident's death

PENN YAN — Following investigation of an incident at Clinton Crest Manor, Penn Yan Police have arrested resident James D. O’Reilly, 83, of Penn Yan, on charges of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.

O’Reilly was arrested following an investigation into an assault that occurred on March 28 at Clinton Crest, a local assisted living facility. It is alleged that O’Reilly got into a verbal argument with fellow resident Lee Lockwood, 89. O'Reilly allegedly pushed Lockwood intentionally, causing him to fall to the floor. Lockwood suffered a broken hip and shoulder in the fall.

Penn Yan Ambulance was called to the scene and Lockwood was transported from Clinton Crest to Geneva General Hospital for treatment. He underwent surgery at Geneva General but died March 30 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

O’Reilly was arrested March 31, was arraigned in the Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was released in accordance with the New York state bail reform law. PYPD Chief Thomas Dunham says investigators are working with Clinton Crest's administration, the state Department of Health, and Yates County Adult Protective Services in the investigation. Dunham says there was no wrongdoing by staff at Clinton Crest in this incident.

At press time Dunham could not comment on the status of O’Reilly, but he said he will appear on the charges in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.