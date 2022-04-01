Seneca Lake Wine Trail supports 'New York Stands with Ukraine'

Staff Reports

Makes donation of 60 bottles of wine to event at The Keuka Kafé in Queens

SENECA LAKE – The generous spirit that is a hallmark of the Seneca Lake wine community is alive and well. Recently, the Seneca Lake Wine Trail made a donation of 60 bottles of wine toward an April fundraiser for Ukrainian charities.

The Keuka Kafé, co-owned by Ollie and Olga Sakhno, is a Queens, New York wine bar that has been a longstanding proponent of Finger Lakes wineries. Ollie is Ukrainian and the wine bar’s recent efforts to raise money for the Ukraine have been captured by major news outlets.

To expand on their charitable efforts Ollie and Olga will host a fundraiser in Forest Hills, Queens for 200 guests on Sunday, April 3 where 100% of proceeds will be donated to Ukraine Charities including: Mighty Cause, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, and Sunflower of Peace.

As part of annual membership dues, wineries of the Seneca Lake Winery Association provide two cases of wine for the SLWT’s Donations Program. Throughout the year, requests for donations are received and carefully vetted by the Donations Committee.

The fundraiser hosted by the Sakhno’s is a perfect example of the important causes who benefit from the generosity of Seneca Lake Wine Trail’s member wineries and the Trail’s Donations Program. Erin McMurrough, Brand Manager at Lakewood Vineyards will attend the event and pour the donated wines to be showcased and enjoyed by attendees during this event.

Seneca Lake Wine Trail Executive Director Brittany Gibson shares, “What’s happening in the Ukraine is tragic and we are thankful for the opportunity to support this fundraiser. Many thanks to Erin McMurrough for generously representing the Trail at this event. Our hearts go out to all who are suffering and we want them to know: we support you, we see you. From Seneca Lake to Queens to the Ukraine – we stand united!”