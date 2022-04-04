2022 Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby registration open

Staff Reports

CANANDAIGUA LAKE — The 41st Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby will be held this year on June 4-5. Proceeds from the annual event benefit three local charities:

Camp Good Days and Special Times,

Hospeace House

Mercy Flight Central

The derby has provided over $232,000 to charity during its 40-year history. These funds have been made possible by the entrance fees paid by participants and generous, local businesses and sponsors.

The entrance fee is $25 per person for anyone who registers by May 15. All entries after the 15th will cost $30. Registration is open now through Friday, June 3 by mail or online at www.CanandaiguaTroutDerby.org.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the biggest (by weight) of any trout species ($1,000 for first, $750 for second, $500 for third). The top three fish in each division: brown, rainbow, and lake trout, win $200, $100 and $50.

Last year’s winner, caught by Justin Schwenzer of Dansville, was a record-breaking 29.25-pound lake trout. The Department of Environmental Conservation office in Avon determined the age of the fish to be 24 years old by viewing the rings of the fish’s otolith (commonly referred to as ear stones).

2021’s winners in each division were as follows:

Brown Trout: Terry Bodine , 11.92 lb.

, 11.92 lb. Lake Trout: Quinn Sadle r, 10.82 lb.

r, 10.82 lb. Rainbow Trout: Dave Merring, 6.97 lb.

A fundraising dinner is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, Route 64 in Bristol Springs. Dinner tickets are $20 each, available online on the derby’s website. Participants will be required to follow any COVID-19 safety measures as deemed necessary by Ontario County or New York State at the time of the event.

For more information, please refer to www.CanandaiguaTroutDerby.org or facebook.com/canandaiguatroutderby.