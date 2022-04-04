Call for nominations: 39th Annual Business Person of the Year Awards

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

FINGER LAKES — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council affiliate have issued a call for nominations for the 39th Annual Business Person of the Year Awards, which recognize for-profit business leaders who have demonstrated success in both civic and professional areas, specifically in the areas of growth, leadership, achievement, and community service.

Greater Rochester Chamber and the Small Business Council plan to present the 39th Annual Business Person of the Year award at a celebration on July 14 at Nazareth College. Nominations are due by April 22.

“Small and midsize businesses make up a strong majority of businesses in our region, and leadership matters at organizations of all sizes, " said Bob Duffy, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. "We look forward to joining with our Small Business Council to honor the men and women who are doing an exceptional job leading these successful businesses and driving our regional economy.”

To be eligible for the award, the for-profit business leader must have held a senior leadership position in their company for at least three full fiscal years. The Business Person of the Year may be, but need not be, the owner of their for-profit business. An independent Selection Committee of local business leaders and advisors reviews applications and selects finalists in two categories: (i) For-profit businesses with 50 employees or more; and (ii) For-profit businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Sarah Compter, president of the Small Business Council, said, “In a city long recognized for a handful of big corporations, it’s really the small and midsize businesses who fuel the region’s economy today. This summer, for the 39th year, the Small Business Council will honor executives who lead with passion, grit, and perseverance. Please join the SBC’s Board of Directors in our celebration of businesspeople who have made a difference in their organizations and communities. Nominate your boss or your business partner. Market your business by sponsoring the big event. Most importantly, come on July 14 to toast Greater Rochester’s Business Person of the Year!”

To nominate a distinguished business leader for the 39th Annual Business Person of the Year Award, visit https://www.greaterrochesterchamber.com/programs-events/signature-events/business-person-of-the-year.

For additional information about nominations, tickets, and sponsorship, contact Cassidy.Franklin@GreaterRochesterChamber.com.