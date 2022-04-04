Elks & Cooperative Extension give gardening kits to Pre-K kids

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722 and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County partnered together to distribute 200 Children’s Gardening Kits to Pre-K students across Yates County.

The project was funded by a grant from Elks National Foundation to be used in a multi-pronged approach to enhance the connection between young children and nature.

In addition to the kits, the grant will provide for online and in-person age-appropriate education and support. Finally, the grant will provide funds for creating children’s seed and plant beds in the Penn Yan and Dundee Community Gardens, allowing children to sample fresh vegetables and explore freely.