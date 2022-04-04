Yates County's COVID cases fall 12.5%; New York cases surge 16.9%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.9% as 22,654 cases were reported. The previous week had 19,377 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 11.56% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 21 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 24 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,381 cases and 39 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Oswego County with 408 cases per 100,000 per week; Onondaga County with 370; and Tompkins County with 350. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were New York County, with 3,647 cases; Kings County, with 2,211 cases; and Queens County, with 1,959. Weekly case counts rose in 45 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in New York, Queens and Westchester counties.

New York ranked 7th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 89.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 145,584 vaccine doses, including 24,924 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 84,182 vaccine doses, including 21,772 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 38,420,285 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Kings County, with 2,211 cases from 2,656 a week earlier; in Tompkins County, with 358 cases from 478; and in Bronx County, with 562 cases from 672.

In New York, 65 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 112 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,005,818 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 67,994 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,190

The week before that: 2,002

Four weeks ago: 2,578

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,524

The week before that: 39,307

Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

