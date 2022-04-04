Snyder, Hodge promoted at LNB

Staff Reports

FINGER LAKES — Susan Snyder and Leah Hodge, of Penn Yan, are among seven banking officers recently promoted by Lyons National Bank (LNB) for having excelled in their positions.

“I am pleased to acknowledge the following individuals for their outstanding performance,” said Tom Kime, President and CEO of LNB. “The commitment exhibited by these team member made them exceptional candidates for promotion.”

Susan Snyder, senior assistant branch manager, was promoted to assistant vice president. Snyder began her career at LNB in 2004 as an assistant branch manager, For 14 years, she has been an instrumental member of the Penn Yan team overseeing the daily operations of the office while mentoring and providing the highest level of customer service to all.

Leah Hodge, mortgage and commercial loan processor, was promoted to banking officer and branch manager. She joined LNB in 2017 as a member of the lending team. A native of Penn Yan, Hodge is a graduate of Buffalo State College.

Other officers promoted by LNB include:

Joyce Marble, compliance/BSA officer, was promoted to vice president. Marble has served as compliance officer since joining LNB in 1993. She is instrumental in assisting the Bank with regulatory requirements.

Kelsey Journell, branch manager, was promoted to assistant vice president. Journell joined LNB in 2013 holding many frontline roles at the Geneva office. A familiar face in the Geneva community, she is dedicated to customer service excellence and committed to community through volunteerism.

Michael George, assistant corporate controller, was promoted to banking officer. George joined LNB in 2015 as a financial services representative. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Niagara University and has 17 years of experience in financial planning and business development.

Meghan Nagel, assistant branch manager, was promoted to banking officer. Nagel joined LNB in 2011 and has had many frontline roles during that time. Her knowledge makes her an invaluable team member at the Lyons office and the Bank.

Paul Rowan, mortgage underwriter, was promoted to banking officer. Rowan joined LNB in 2018 as a mortgage underwriter with over 10 years of underwriting experience. In addition to his regular duties, he has been instrumental in helping to automate internal systems and mentoring staff.

LNB is a $1.63 billion independent, community bank with 16 branch offices located throughout Yates, Wayne, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Seneca, and Cayuga Counties. LNB has a long-standing tradition of excellence, dating back to 1852. As its mission, LNB safely and profitably serves all of its customers and communities with unmatched professional service. LNB offers an extensive variety of products within the personal and business banking realms, including direct deposit, online banking, Cash Management Services, Remote Deposit Capture and much more. LNB also provides financial services, including investments and insurance. For a complete listing of products and services, as well as branch locations, please visit BankwithLNB.com.