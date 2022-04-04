Max Della Pia declares candidacy for NY 23

Staff Reports

Community leader, Bronze Star recipient, and retired Air Force colonel running for Congressional District NY-23

OWEGO — Max H. Della Pia has announced his candidacy to represent New York’s 23rd Congressional District, which stretches from Chautauqua County in Western New York to Broome County.

An experienced public servant and resident of Owego, Della Pia claims he is also the only candidate in the race who actually lives in the district.

“My wife Nancy and I moved 10 times over the course of my military career, but chose this community as our home,” said Della Pia. “We serve our church here. We watched our youngest son grow up and graduate from high school here. We’ve come to know the good-natured, hardworking people who call this place home, too. They have asked for and deserve representation by someone who understands our community’s needs."

“At the US Air Force Academy, I swore to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic' — that oath does not have an expiration date,” said Della Pia. “In fact, I view running for office as a continuation of my service and that oath. Right now, our democracy is at risk from extreme factions who continue to propagate the 'Big Lie' without evidence. By proposing ways to restrict the voting rights of everyday Americans, those who enable and embolden them like Claudia Tenney threaten the very heart of our democracy.”

“Our children should not have to go to a Walmart parking lot for WiFi to do their homework,” said Della Pia. “Our school bus drivers and first responders deserve safe roads to drive on. Our workforce needs good-paying, union jobs to reinvigorate our local economy. Those investments are headed to our district, thanks to President Biden, Democrats, and even a handful of Republicans. But when my opponent had the chance to invest in these desperately needed upgrades, she chose political grandstanding over her own constituents. I refuse to allow Tenney to come into our district and declare that she is going to be our next Member of Congress without answering for her negligent record.”

Della Pia accuses that Rep. Tenney’s 2022 financial filings show that less than 10% of her fundraising dollars come from within NY-23, and that less than 30% of her total campaign contributions are from New York. “We deserve better,” added Della Pia.

When asked about the future of the district, Della Pia replied: “I’m running for Congress because the phrase 'Service Before Self' is not just a campaign slogan. It reflects my values. Our kids and grandkids are moving away because they don’t see a future here, and my neighbors tell me nobody in Washington is listening to them. I’ve spent my life not only listening to the needs of others, but also working to meet them. I’m running because I want to do better by the residents of the Southern Tier.”

Della Pia’s last active-duty assignment in the USAF was in Kandahar, Afghanistan. After 30+ years of military service as a Colonel, he received a brevet promotion to Brigadier General in the N.Y. Air National Guard upon his retirement. As a civilian, he has practiced law, owned his own practice, and worked for Lockheed Martin. Today, he serves as president of the Racker Board of Directors and as a member of the Boards of Directors for both the Tioga County Rural Ministry and the Owego Rotary.