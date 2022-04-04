Yates Concert Series schedule set for summer 2022 season

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN — It's time to mark your calendars for the return of the Yates Summer Concerts in the Park series.

The free concerts are held on Wednesday evenings and begin at 6:30 p.m., starting June 22 and ending Aug. 10. The concerts take place on the grounds of the Old Yates County Courthouse at Court and Main streets in Penn Yan.

Covid regulations in place at the time of the concert will be strictly observed.

The mission of the Yates County Summer Concert Series is to offer a variety of musical performances to help enhance the quality of life in our community by giving residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy live performances, without cost, in an attractive outdoor setting on the grounds of the historic Yates County Courthouse.

The 2022 schedule has been set and the following groups will be performing:

June 22 -- Lyin' Eyes -- the sound of "The Eagles"

June 29 -- Paulsen & Baker -- country-folk-bluegrass

July 6 -- Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band -- a 15-piece swing big band

July 13 -- Finger Lakes Chamber Orchestra -- classical and modern chamber music

July 20 -- Penn Yan Community Chorus -- hometown singers with a variety of tunes

July 27 -- Joe Whiting -- blue-eyed soul

Aug. 3 -- Penn Yan Community Band -- hometown musicians with band music

Aug. 10 -- Mr. Mustard -- "The Beatles" live again

Bring your own lawn chairs for the concerts. In case of inclement weather the concert will move indoors to the Baptist Church next door. The concerts, beginning at 6:30 p.m. will run approximately 75 minutes with a 10 minute intermission. Refreshments will be available at the Baptist Church's hot dog/hamburger stand before the concerts begin. During the concerts and intermission various non-profit groups will sell refreshments.

Suggestions and ideas for performers are always welcome. And to ensure that these concerts continue for years to come, think about joining our fun and hardworking board.

Email us at yatesconcerts@gmail.com.

Contacts: Lynn Overgaard, 315-536-7963, or Scarlett Emerson, 315-536-4569.

Enjoy our gift of Yates County hospitality.