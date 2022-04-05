During National Library Week April 3-9, connect with your library

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY -- This week, Yates County Public Libraries encourage all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs. Penn Yan Public Library, Dundee Library, Branchport Modeste Bedient Memorial Library, Middlesex Reading Center, and Rushville Mabel D. Blodgett Reading Center offer a wide array of resources and programs that are available in person or from the comfort of home.

April 3-9, 2022 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries connect communities to each other.

Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Yates County Public Libraries provide both onsite highspeed Wi-FI and borrowable WI-FI hotspots.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek. For more information, visit your Yates County Public Library in person or virtually at: https://www.stls.org/find-your-library/.