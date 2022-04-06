Second COVID-19 booster doses now available

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY – Starting April 4, the New York State Department of Health approved second COVID-19 booster doses for eligible individuals.

“Individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 due to age or underlying medical conditions can now receive a second booster dose to help increase their protection further from severe disease and hospitalization,” reports Yates County Public Health Director Sara Christensen.

Second booster dose eligibility requirements

may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose. All adults aged 50 years and older regardless of health status may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose.

may choose to receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first booster dose. People ages 18-49 years regardless of health status who received Janssen/Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least four months after the first J&J booster dose.

“COVID-19 vaccine is also available at many local pharmacies which offers the opportunity to make an appointment that works best for your schedule,” says Christensen.

Yates County Public Health offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the first and fourth Thursday of the month from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Yates County Office Building located at 417 Liberty St. Penn Yan.

Call Yates County Public Health's office at 315-536-5160 with any questions, or visit their website at www.yatescountypublichealth.org to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and where you can find them near you.