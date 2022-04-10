Community Service is recognized and rewarded with #ImpactYates

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY — Not only is April National Volunteer Month but we are also in the Count-Down to Earth Day, which this year is on Friday, April 22. To recognize our local volunteers this month, Yates County businesses, citizens of all ages, environmental and civic groups as well as municipalities across the county are all encouraged and invited to participate in #ImpactYates.

"It's Rahr," a local podcast that promotes local interests and opportunities, has teamed up with local businesses The 18th Amendment, Burnt Rose Wine Bar, and Keuka Candy Emporium to offer a variety of great prizes for local volunteers to win as they go about their usual business of quietly helping Yates County. This community has a long legacy but also a vibrant network currently working toward positive change in all walks of life. #ImpactYates allows us all to recognize these many efforts this month.

Thanks to generous business owners and local leaders, the following prizes are going to be awarded from randomly selected #ImpactYates entries (and more might be added):

● $100 Yates County Chamber gift certificates

● Two $25 18th Amendment gift certificates

● Two $25 Burnt Rose Wine Bar gift certificates

● Keuka Candy Emporium gift certificates

● Box of chocolates from Keuka Candy Emporium

Winners will be drawn and announced on the Sunday, May 1, live episode of "It’s Rahr" which can be accessed from Facebook, YouTube, or your favorite podcast platform.

Who should enter #ImpactYates?

Nominations should be of people actively volunteering in some capacity within Yates County. It could be related to a nonprofit organization, or someone just cleaning up litter in their neighborhood. People can and should nominate themselves, but also their friends, family neighbors or colleagues. Post or share a limit of one photo per day per platform. Volunteer service must be within Yates County to qualify and the photo should be from that day, subject to verification.

How to enter?

Just take a photo and post it on Facebook or Instagram, and tag: @ItsRahr and use the hashtag #ImpactYates. You can also email the photo to itsrahr@gmail.com

By emailing the photo, you agree to let "It’s Rahr" share the photo on social media and should include the name of the person nominating and the person being nominated. (*If winners cannot be reached by May 5, a new winner will be selected.)

“We are excited to be able to organize this program to recognize and reward some of our great local volunteers. We can never thank the people in this community enough for making it great, but it feels good to be able to take a small step in that direction,” says Phil Rahr, host of "It’s Rahr" and also president Friends of the Outlet Inc. “In addition to showing appreciation for current volunteers, we hope that #ImpactYates can add to the impact that our volunteers have by inspiring others to join in the fun.”

To watch a video by Phil Rahr about #ImpactYates go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj-N48m--Yg

For further information email Phil Rahr at Itsrahr@gmail.com or go to https://itsrahr.com/