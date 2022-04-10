Seneca Lake Wine Trail's Brittany Gibson honored by NYWGF

Staff Reports

SENECA LAKE – The New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) recently bestowed their prestigious 2022 Unity Awards. The Unity Awards were created in 1990 as a way for the community to recognize, encourage, and celebrate cooperation among grape growers, wineries, researchers, retailers, and others to advance the entire industry. Honoring the longstanding and bold spirit of our community members and their numerous achievements, NYWGF is proud to continue the 30-year tradition of celebrating industry leaders and champions.

Seneca Lake Wine Trail Executive Director Brittany Gibson was honored with the Phyllis Feder Unity Award during the Foundation’s B.E.V. NY Conference (held virtually this year) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. This award recognizes individuals who have volunteered their time, shown exceptional leadership, and achieved recognized results in building industry cooperation and unity.

“I believe in building community, helping where I can, and leaving things better than I found them," says Gibson. "This award truly belongs to the member wineries at the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. I am so thankful to count them as members of our great organization, but more importantly, lucky to call them mentors and friends. It’s been an incredible ride so far and I am beyond excited for the future.”

“The events of the last few years demonstrated just how much we rely on each other and, moreover, how successful we can be when we work together in the face of a challenge,” said Sam Filler, Executive Director of NYWGF. “This year’s winners exemplify the spirit of the Unity Awards as imagined by our founder Jim Trezise. To pay that forward, we are pleased to offer each Unity Award winner the opportunity to designate an industry related program to receive a donation in their name.”

Gibson selected Finger Lakes Community College’s Viticulture Program to receive the $2,000 donation in her name.

“FLCC is obviously dedicated to offering invaluable classroom and field experiences for their students," says Gibson. "It’s been amazing to see the evolution of their viticulture and enology programs under the watchful eye of leaders like Paul Brock. I am so encouraged and inspired to know that we have this fantastic educational partner in the region.”