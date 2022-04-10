Statewide Absentee Ballot Tracker launched

Yates County Board of Elections

New York State Board of Elections launches Statewide Absentee Ballot Tracker ahead of new absentee canvass process

The New York State Board of Elections has released a new statewide absentee ballot tracker to allow any voter in the state to monitor the status of their absentee ballot. This comprehensive tool will help voters track their absentee ballot and ensure their vote is counted.

The new portal is integrated with the state’s existing Voter Registration and Poll Site Search tool, which can be accessed at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/. The tracking system will inform voters when their absentee ballot request has been received by their County Board of Elections, and whether a ballot has been sent, received, and counted. The portal will also alert voters if their absentee ballot has a curable or non-curable defect.

Voters can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary and general elections by utilizing the state’s online absentee request portal at https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ or by mailing a signed absentee request form to their County Board of Elections. A voter’s application through the portal or mailed must be received by their County Board of Elections no later than June 13 to be eligible to vote by absentee in the June 28 primary election. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in person to the voter’s County Board of Elections or at any Early or Election Day poll site in their county by June 28. Voters can print an application from the state website at www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.

Voters planning to vote by absentee ballot will no longer have the option to vote in person on a machine if an absentee ballot has been issued. This new statutory change requires voters who have been issued an absentee ballot and later decide to cast their ballot in person to vote via affidavit ballot.

During the canvassing process, the voter’s County Board of Elections will determine whether the voter’s absentee ballot has already been counted. If the absentee ballot was counted, the affidavit will be set aside and not counted. If the absentee ballot has not arrived and been counted, the voter’s affidavit ballot will be counted. The tracking tool will allow voters to see whether their absentee or affidavit ballot was counted for that election.

If you have any questions, please contact your local Board of Elections or John Conklin or Jennifer Wilson at the State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953 or by email at INFO@elections.ny.gov.