Two PYA students found under influence of concentrated cannabis

Both taken to hospital; 14-year-old juvenile delinquent charged

PENN YAN -- Penn Yan Police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile delinquent April 5 after they were called to the Penn Yan Academy for a report of a student who had consumed an unknown substance.

Once at the school, officers found the student had consumed a concentrated cannabis gummy that was given to her by the juvenile, and was experiencing negative side effects.

The student was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment. The juvenile who gave the concentrated cannabis to the student was also found to be under the influence of concentrated cannabis, and was also taken to the hospital for a check over. The school went into a hold in place during the incident and will be dealing with the matter through their own internal disciplinary procedures.

The juvenile was arrested, charged with endangering the welfare of a child, issued an appearance ticket, was released to a guardian, and will appear later in Yates County Family Court.

"It is important for people to know that concentrated cannabis is different from cannabis in leaf form," says Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham. "Concentrated cannabis is defined as the resin that is separated from the plant or any compound or substance that contains more than 3 % by weight of cannabinol or other substances. The specific concentrated cannabis from this incident was listed as having over 84% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Leaf form cannabis typically ranges from 5% THC to 20% THC. Concentrated cannabis can be much more potent than regular marijuana and can have different effects on the user. As a result of the THC being concentrated, it can cause nearly instant highs. Some users have experienced hallucinations, extreme changes to behavior, drug induced psychosis and even overdoses."

Although marijuana has been legalized in New York State, it is still illegal for children to smoke or use marijuana products recreationally.

"Parents should be aware of the effects of concentrated cannabis and the names that kids are calling it," advises Dunham.

Concentrated cannabis can go by many different names including: