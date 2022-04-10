YCHC seeks volunteers for spring cleanup April 23

Yates County History Center

PENN YAN —The Yates County History Center seeks the community’s help in getting our gardens and yard ready for spring. YCHC will host a Spring Clean Up event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The History Center needs help with weeding, trimming, raking, and more around the museums at 107 Chapel St. in Penn Yan. Some tools will be available to use, although bringing your own would be helpful. Refreshments will be provided.

Please call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org for more information. We thank you in advance for your help and for your support of our mission.