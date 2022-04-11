Yates County's COVID cases up 33.3%; New York cases surge 41.8%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 41.8% as 32,114 cases were reported. The previous week had 22,654 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 13.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 28 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,409 cases and 39 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Oswego County with 493 cases per 100,000 per week; Onondaga County with 352; and Cayuga County with 346. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were New York County, with 4,925 cases; Kings County, with 3,634 cases; and Queens County, with 2,674. Weekly case counts rose in 53 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kings, New York and Nassau counties.

New York ranked 8th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 89.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 228,560 vaccine doses, including 27,016 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 145,584 vaccine doses, including 24,924 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 38,648,845 total doses.

Across New York, cases fell in nine counties, with the best declines in Onondaga County, with 1,622 cases from 1,705 a week earlier; in Tompkins County, with 326 cases from 358; and in Delaware County, with 76 cases from 96.

In New York, 61 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 65 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,037,932 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 68,055 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,433

The week before that: 2,134

Four weeks ago: 2,270

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,444

The week before that: 37,242

Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

