Car vs. buggy crash claims horse's life

YATES COUNTY — Yates County sheriff's deputies report a car vs. horse & buggy accident occurred at 6:36 p.m. March 31 on Route 364 east of Wilkins Road in Potter.

Richard Lafler, 79, was driving west on route 364 when, due to the glare of the low sun late in the day, he struck a horse & buggy from behind. Upon impact, both occupants, Michelle Zimmerman, 18, and Krystal Zimmerman, 14, were ejected from the buggy but did not sustain any serious injuries. Both were examined by EMS and released. The horse was also struck and did sustain injuries. Heart of Gold Veterinary Care responded to the scene and euthanized the horse.

Potter Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded.