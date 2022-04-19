New furnaces at Dundee Library with YCE grant

Dundee Library

DUNDEE — The Dundee Library Board of Trustees thanks the Yates Community Endowment for assistance in funding new furnaces and air conditioning in the library. The furnaces were more than 20 years old, and they weren’t always dependable.

A grant from the New York State Library Construction Fund provided part of the costs to replace them. The remainder of the cost was covered by a $5,000 grant from the Yates Community Endowment Emergency Relief Fund. This project will increase the energy efficiency and air quality of the library, creating a healthier environment for patrons and staff.

The Dundee Library serves approximately 6,500 people within the area of the Dundee Central School District. The library completed a building project in 2021 that added a community room and renovated the children’s and teen areas. The library was opened by the Woman’s Study Club in 1908 and the front part of the current building opened in 1920. In 2020, the Endowment established the Yates Emergency Relief Fund to support nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The library previously received funds for the purchase of supplies needed during the pandemic.