Suicidal subject rescued from Kimball's Gully

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Penn Yan Police were called to a report of a suicidal subject under the influence of drugs on Lake Street in the village at 12:18 p.m. April 7. Officers began checking the area and could not immediately locate the subject. A short time later they received a report that the subject fled a residence on Brown Street and may have been running through backyards towards Sunset Avenue.

Police eventually spotted the subject on a ledge halfway down an embankment in Kimball’s Gully. They were able to make contact with the individual and calm them down. The police threw a rope to the subject and had the person tie it around their waist, and then helped pull the subject up the embankment to safety.

The rescued person was suffering a mental health crisis and had reportedly smoked methamphetamine. The person was checked over by Penn Yan Ambulance Corps at the scene and taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.

PYPD was assisted by Yates County Emergency Management (who provided the throw rope), Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, Yates County sheriff’s deputies, Dundee Fire Department's Rope & Rescue Team, and the Penn Yan Fire Department.