Windmill Farm & Craft Market to open April 30

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

YATES COUNTY — The Windmill will be opening for the season April 30 and is celebrating 35 years in business.

The Windmill is host to over 175 indoor and outdoor shops filled with hand-crafted items, great food, fresh produce, flowers, custom cabinetry, furniture, fashion, local wineries, artistry, gifts, micro brews, entertainment, and much more. The Windmill offers many onsite dining options from full restaurants to unending snack options. With six wineries, a brewery, and a distillery, The Windmill is a one-stop destination for tastings.

This year, they have added many new vendors and many customer favorites will return as well. A live entertainment schedule is back and they have added some exciting new acts as well, including Claudia Hoyser and Nate Michaels.

Exciting events happening at The Windmill in 2022:

Two Car Shows -- May 30 & Sept. 24

Literary Event in conjunction with FLARE (Finger Lakes Authors Reading Experience) -- June 11

Flameworking Demonstration by Corning Museum of Glass -- Aug. 13

Keuka College Day -- Sept. 24

Fall Fest -- Oct. 8 & 10

Trick or Treating -- Oct. 29

Customer Appreciation Days & Holiday Discounts/Happenings -- Nov. 25-26

“Now, perhaps more than ever, being a part of a local community is truly the key to success," said Steve Wilson, Operations Manager at The Windmill. "The Windmill Farm and Craft Market has followed that course for 35 years. In every one, we have been a member of The Yates County Chamber of Commerce. Should we be around for another 35 years, membership in The Yates County Chamber of Commerce will remain an integral part of our business operations.”

Where to go:

Windmill Farm & Craft Market

3900 Route 14A, Penn Yan