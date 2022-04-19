Yates County Drug Take Back Day April 30

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has announced that the next National Rx Drug Take Back Day event will be Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rear of the County Courthouse.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration give the public this opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash may pose potential environmental, safety, and health hazards.

Bring your over-the-counter, pet, and prescription medications for disposal at the rear of the Yates County Courthouse at 415 Liberty St., Penn Yan where YCSO uniform officers will greet you at the drive-through event and take it for proper disposal. The service is free and anonymous, with no exit of your vehicle required, and no questions asked.

Other permanent drug drop-box locations are also available from the Sheriff’s Office at the Public Safety building in Penn Yan 24 hours a day seven days a week, and Monday through Friday at the Starkey Town Hall in Dundee and the Rushville Village offices.

"These daily availability locations have been used by many, and we thank you for the proper disposal of meds, " says Sheriff Spike.

At last year's event, 84 participants dropped off 226 pounds of prescription medications, filling 11 boxes during the four-hour period. These meds were taken to the Drug Enforcement Administration in Rochester along with 40 other boxes containing 844 pounds of meds collected at the YCSO daily locations in the previous four months. The DEA immediately and appropriately destroy the unwanted medications, preventing both the danger of misuse and environmental pollution.